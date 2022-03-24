 Back To Top
National

Former US Secretary of State Albright dies at age 84

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 24, 2022 - 09:24       Updated : Mar 24, 2022 - 09:30
US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright. (AP-Yonhap)
US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright. (AP-Yonhap)

WASHINGTON -- Former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright died Wednesday at the age of 84, reports said.

The former secretary of state died of cancer, according to reports.

Albright was the first female secretary of state and the highest ranking US official to visit North Korea.

She served as US ambassador to the United Nations under former President Bill Clinton before she was appointed the secretary of state in 1997.

In October 2000, Albright traveled to Pyongyang, becoming the first US secretary of state to visit the reclusive nation.

State department spokesperson Ned Price said Albright was a mentor to many.

"We're lucky enough to call her a boss, but I think the better word is probably mentor," he said in a daily press briefing.

"Of course, she was a trailblazer as the first female secretary of state and quite literally opened doors for a large element our workforce," he added. (Yonhap)

 

 

