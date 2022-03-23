Russia will only accept rubles for gas deliveries to Europe: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens during a meeting in Moscow on Tuesday. (AP-Yonhap)

MOSCOW (AFP) -- President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday Russia will only accept payments in rubles for gas deliveries to "unfriendly countries", which include all EU members, after Moscow was hit by unprecedented sanctions over Ukraine.



"I have decided to implement a set of measures to transfer payment for our gas supplies to unfriendly countries into Russian rubles," Putin said during a televised government meeting, ordering the changes to be implemented within a week.