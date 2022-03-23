Beauty of royal hanbok presented at ‘The Hanbok’ show at Gyeongbokgung

Models wearing royal court hanbok walk the runway at “The Hanbok” fashion show held Wednesday in front of Gyeonghoeru, a two-story pavilion structure located inside Gyeongbokgung, Jongno-gu, Seoul. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

“The Hanbok,” a fashion show event promoting Korea’s traditional costume, hanbok, was held Wednesday in front of Gyeonghoeru, a two-story pavilion structure located inside Gyeongbokgung, a Joseon-period royal palace.



In a declaration, the event announced hanbok as Korea’s native culture with a 5,000-year story. The history behind hanbok and its distinctive features were also shared, along with distinguishing it from two Chinese costumes -- qipao and hanfu.



Oxford English Dictionary added hanbok to its list of Korean words last year. It defines hanbok as a traditional Korean costume worn by both men and women. But controversy swirled around US Vogue Magazine’s Instagram posts last month that introduced hanbok as hanfu.



Models wearing royal court hanbok and traditional costumes of Qatar walk the runway at “The Hanbok” fashion show held Wednesday in front of Gyeonghoeru, a two-story pavilion structure located inside Gyeongbokgung, Jongno-gu, Seoul. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

Around 50 models from Korea Senior Star Association and Council for the Better Tomorrow Movement appeared on the catwalk show. They wore a series of royal court hanbok that showed the evolution of the Korean costume from the Gojoseon period (2333 BC-108 BC) to the late-Joseon era (1392-1910).



“Korea has imported inexpensive hanbok from China and some unidentified clothes that they call hanbok can be seen in the country. ... We wanted to let the world know what hanbok really is (through the fashion show). True love for hanbok begins with an accurate understanding,” said Jang Ki-bong, art director of Korea Senior Star Association and the director of Wednesday’s show.



Korea and Qatar engaged in cultural exchange through the event which was subtitled “Friendship Fashion Show.” Commemorating the 2022 World Cup, which is slated to be held in Qatar in November, the show featured the traditional costumes of Qatar.





The Ambassdor of Qatar to Korea Khalid Ibrahim Al-Hamar (third from left) poses for photos with Korea Senior Star Association Chairperson Kim Sun (left), The Korea Herald CEO Choi Jin-young (second from left ) and Joung Yong-sik, secretary general of Council for the Better Tomorrow Movement, (right) after presenting the 2022 Qatar World Cup’s commemorative soccer balls at “The Hanbok” fashion show held Wednesday in front of Gyeonghoeru inside Gyeongbokgung, Jongno-gu, Seoul. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)