 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

SK becomes world’s 1st buyer of ‘net-zero oil’

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Mar 23, 2022 - 15:29       Updated : Mar 23, 2022 - 15:31
A rendered image of a facility for direct air capture of carbon dioxide (SK Innovation)
A rendered image of a facility for direct air capture of carbon dioxide (SK Innovation)
SK Trading International, a subsidiary of South Korean refiner SK Innovation, announced Wednesday plans to purchase up to 200,000 barrels of “net-zero oil” each year for five years from US-based Occidental Petroleum Corp., in a move to use the sustainable commodity for commercial products.

The affiliates of SK Group, South Korea’s third-largest conglomerate by assets, will use the oil for products including eco-friendly aviation fuel. SK’s purchase of net-zero oil will begin in 2025.

While oil still releases greenhouse gases when it is burned, Occidental calls it net-zero oil because it says it can remove carbon from the atmosphere and keep it isolated in a petroleum reservoir. It would be enough to offset the CO2 emissions throughout the entire crude oil lifecycle, it said.

Occidental plans to inject approximately 100,000 metric tons of captured atmospheric carbon dioxide per year inside its enhanced oil recovery reservoirs in the Permian Basin in Texas, starting 2024.

“We are pleased to be a part of the world’s first carbon emission reduction initiative that is underpinned by processing net-zero oil on a life-cycle analysis basis,” Suh Sok-won, president and chief executive officer of SK Trading International, said in a statement.

SK Innovation and SK Trading International have said they aim to halve carbon emissions by 2030 and become carbon neutral before 2050 under its “Carbon to Green” strategy.

(consnow@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
concert
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114