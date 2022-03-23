Asia News Network to hold webinar on war in Ukraine

The world has changed overnight with the war in Ukraine. As European nations and the US are expected to make respective gigantic shifts in re-armaments and foreign policies –- Asian countries are on high alert to assess the situation and interpret what these mean to them.



The Korea Herald has co-organized a webinar with some of the members of the Asia News Network on the topic of “Europe’s Geopolitical Seismic Shift: What does it mean for Asia?” The webinar will take place on March 31 at 5 p.m. Seoul time.



The ANN is an alliance of 20 national media in 19 Asian countries. The Korea Herald is the only South Korean member in the ANN.



Dr. Julian Voje, head of policy at the Munich Security Conference, will deliver the keynote speech on the topic of implications of Germany’s new defense and security policy and the European Union’s unity regarding the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.



The panelists will be headed by Ashok Sajjanhar, executive council member of Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses, and former ambassador of India to Kazakhstan, Sweden and Latvia.



Other panelists include Hideshi Tokuchi, president of the Research Institute for Peace and Security from Tokyo, Gilang Kembara, a researcher at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies in Jakarta, and Panitan Wattanayagorn, chairman of Thai Prime Minister’s Security Advisory Committee.



The webinar will be moderated by Pana Janviroj, the editor of the ANN based in Bangkok.



Among the issues on the agenda are whether the international tensions will escalate and spill over onto other hotspots, such as North Korea, the South China Sea, Indo-Pacific, Taiwan, and Myanmar. The panelists will also dicuss whether Germany and the EU will find common ground to pursue peace and stability alongside India, China, Japan and South Korea.



A Zoom registration link (https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_N-XftcjdR1qoi4u-LX-2YA) is available for anyone to participate.



The ANN members are The Korea Herald, China Daily, Gogo Mongolia, Yomiuri Shimbun, The Japan News, Dawn (Pakistan), The Statesman (India), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), The Nation (Thailand), Jakarta Post (Indonesia), The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), The Straits Times (Singapore), Vietnam News, Philippine Daily Inquirer and Vientiane Times (Laos).