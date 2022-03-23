 Back To Top
Life&Style

Seoul signs deal with Parisian trade show Tranoi to promote Korean designers' European inroads

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 23, 2022 - 11:26       Updated : Mar 23, 2022 - 11:33
Models wear creations for Stella McCartney’s Spring/Summer 2019 ready-to-wear fashion collection presented in Paris, Monday. (AP-Yonhap)
Models wear creations for Stella McCartney's Spring/Summer 2019 ready-to-wear fashion collection presented in Paris, Monday. (AP-Yonhap)

The Seoul city government on Wednesday signed an agreement with Tranoi, the official trade fair of Paris Fashion Week, to help South Korean designers expand to the European fashion market, officials said.

Under the memorandum of understanding on the "nurturing of global fashion brands and development of the fashion industry," the two sides will pick promising Korean fashion brands and support their European inroads through various channels, including fashion shows, the city officials said.

Tranoi is a major fashion event in Europe, held four times a year to connect designers with buyers.

Seoul operated a special booth featuring Seoul Fashion Week during the latest Tranoi trade fair accompanying the Paris Fashion Week earlier this month, where nine Korean designer brands participated.

"The latest agreement is very meaningful in expanding the possibility of the Korean fashion industry's inroads overseas and laying out a basis for overseas exchanges and cooperation for Korean fashion designers, in Paris, the center of fashion," a city official noted. (Yonhap)

