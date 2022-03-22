Kia EV6 wins Best of the Best award in 2022 Red Dot Design Awards

Kia EV6 (Kia)
Kia’s first all-electric vehicle EV6 won the Best of the Best award in the prestigious 2022 Red Dot Design Awards, according to Kia on Tuesday.
The Red Dot Design Award is among the world’s most prestigious design awards that reward the most innovative design concepts besides the iF Design Award and International Design Excellence Awards.
EV6 also claimed the Red Dot Innovative Products awards.
“Kia implemented its new design philosophy ‘Opposites United’ on EV6, which was launched in March last year. Based on futuristic design concepts, we combined contrasting shapes, elements, and color to create a design that has never existed before,” Kia explained.
Kia’s first all-electric car made with the company’s advanced Electric-Global Modular Platform has been highly praised in Europe for its spacious interior, Vehicle to Load function, and rapid charging.
EV6, the 2022 European Car of the Year champion, has swept multiple awards this year including the Irish Car of the Year 2022, UK’s What Car? Car of the Year 2022, and German Car of the Year 2022.
“We have the ambition to keep pushing the boundaries of automotive design and to back up product substance with inventive, bold and forward-looking designs,” said Karim Habib, head of Kia Global Design Center.
By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com
)