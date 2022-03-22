BMW to start sales of all-electric i4 in Korea

BMW‘s first four-door all-electric Gran Coupe, i4 (BMW)

BMW will soon kick off sales of its latest electric vehicle model i4 in South Korea, according to the carmaker‘s Seoul branch on Tuesday. Already raking in some 3,700 pre-orders, the i4 saloon is set to boast a strong presence in the Korean EV market.



The i4 model, revealed in March 2021, is BMW‘s first four-door all-electric Gran Coupe. It brings together the sporting elegance that characterizes BMW coupes and the comfort and functionality of a four-door model.



Specifically, the slim headlights and vertical kidney grille -- the “nostrils” -- give off a daring aura, while the short overhangs, doors with frameless window, and a flowing roofline create a sleek, elegant profile.





The interior of BMW i4 (BMW)