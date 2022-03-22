BMW to start sales of all-electric i4 in Korea

BMW‘s first four-door all-electric Gran Coupe, i4 (BMW)
BMW will soon kick off sales of its latest electric vehicle model i4 in South Korea, according to the carmaker‘s Seoul branch on Tuesday. Already raking in some 3,700 pre-orders, the i4 saloon is set to boast a strong presence in the Korean EV market.
The i4 model, revealed in March 2021, is BMW‘s first four-door all-electric Gran Coupe. It brings together the sporting elegance that characterizes BMW coupes and the comfort and functionality of a four-door model.
Specifically, the slim headlights and vertical kidney grille -- the “nostrils” -- give off a daring aura, while the short overhangs, doors with frameless window, and a flowing roofline create a sleek, elegant profile.
The interior of BMW i4 (BMW)
Inside the cabin, the dashboard is dominated by a large curved display that embodies a 12.3-inch instrument panel and 14.9-inch control panel. In addition, the BMW i4 is the first model to adopt eighth-generation iDrive system, which enhances interaction between the driver and the vehicle. Passengers can enjoy a generous boot capacity of 470 liters, a number which increases to 1,290 liters with the rear bench seats folded.
The body design underlines the sporting character of the i4 saloon. The stiffness of the body structure, lightweight construction, and a drag coefficient of only 0.24 Cd ensure driving stability in all road and weather conditions. The model also delivers a front-rear weight distribution close to 50/50 and a center of gravity 53mm lower than a 3 Series saloon, allowing for intricate cornering performance. The rear suspension comes with air springs, providing a smooth ride for long-distance trips.
BMW is offering two model variants: the i4 eDrive40 and i4 M50. Notably M50, the first ever all-electric M-car, has performance-enhancing features like the Adaptive M Suspension and the M Sport brake.
BMW’s “Project i” is a program to develop eco-friendly electric cars anchored in a vision for sustainable, premium mobility. Since releasing its first model i3, followed by its flagship model iX and the sportier version iX3, the carmaker aims to realize circular economy in developing a new generation of automobiles under the i-brand. Such efforts include using renewables like wind power, hydropower, and solar heat as source of energy in the production process, as well as expanding the use of recycled materials and developing eco-friendly, alternative substances.
BMW has ambitions to, by 2030, cut carbon emissions across the life cycle of its vehicles by at least 40 percent from 2019 levels, and to increase sales of electrified vehicles by 50 percent versus 2020.
By Ahn Ju-hee (dianahn@heraldcorp.com
)