Korean illustrator Suzy Lee wins prestigious Andersen Award

South Korean illustrator Suzy Lee won one of the most prestigious prizes given to authors and illustrators of children‘s books Monday.



The International Board on Books for Young Children on Monday announced Lee as the 2022 winner of the illustration section of Hans Christian Andersen Award, which is specifically given in honor of the lifetime work of an illustrator.



With the award, Lee has become the first Korean to receive or be nominated at the Hans Christian Andersen Award and also the first Asian to win a prize in 38 years after Japanese illustrator Mitsumasa Anno won in 1984.



“I am honored and humbled by just being nominated with other great candidates, all of whom I respect,” Lee told reporters Tuesday.



”I’m also grateful because this feels like a sign that Korean children‘s literature is being recognized around the world,” Lee added.



In 2016, Lee was shortlisted for the same award.



Sixty-six candidates from 33 countries were considered for this year’s award and Lee was chosen from a shortlist that included Beatrice Alemagna from Italy, Ryoji Arai from Japan, Iwona Chmielewska from Poland, Gusti from Argentina and Sydney Smith from Canada.





Children`s books written or illustrated by Suzy Lee are on display at Kyobo Book Center in Gwanghwamun, central Seoul, on Tuesday. Lee has been named the 2022 winner of the illustration section of Hans Christian Andersen Award. (Yonhap)