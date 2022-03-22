Samsung heiresses to raise W400b in big share sales

Hotel Shilla President Lee Boo-jin (left) and her younger sister Lee Seo-hyun, director of the Samsung Welfare Foundation
Samsung Group’s two heiresses are reportedly seeking to raise about 400 billion won ($327 million) by selling their shares in Samsung SDS, the IT solutions unit, possibly in a move to secure funds to pay inheritance taxes.
According to industry sources Tuesday, a combined 3.9 percent stake in Samsung SDS were sold in a block trade after Monday’s closing through KB Securities and Morgan Stanley. The price ranged between 127,400 won and 129,500 won apiece, about a 7 to 9 percent discount on the closing price.
Even though the sellers were not revealed, two sisters of Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong -- Lee Boo-jin, Hotel Shilla president, and Lee Seo-hyun, director of the Samsung Welfare Foundation -- were assumed to have sold the stakes. They were trusted exactly same amount of shares last year to sell and raise funds.
The block traders are gauging demand from buyers to sell the shares. If the deal is completed, the two sisters are expected to secure about 400 billion won in cash.
The big selloff is the latest of its kind since the Samsung family announced their plans to pay the whopping 12 trillion won inheritance taxes last year after the death of late Chairman Lee Kun-hee in 2020.
Based on their shareholdings across affiliates, their estimated taxes are 3.1 trillion won for Hong Ra-hee, the late chairman’s wife, 2.9 trillion won for Lee Jae-yong, the only son, 2.6 trillion won for Boo-jin, the elder daughter, and 2.4 trillion won for the youngest daughter Seo-hyun.
Because they own stakes in key affiliates, their stake sales are closely watched as they are directly linked to the family’s control over the nation’s largest conglomerate. Since last year, they have been paying the taxes in six installments.
“Because they cannot pay the taxes with dividends only, they are likely to seek to raise additional funds by selling shares or properties,” an industry source said on condition of anonymity.
Following the block trade a day earlier, Samsung SDS shares tumbled more than 7 percent to 129,000 won as of 2 p.m., hitting a 52-week low at some point earlier in the day.
By Lee Ji-yoon (jylee@heraldcorp.com
)