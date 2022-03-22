 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

Doosan Heavy to sell boiler-making overseas unit

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 22, 2022 - 13:39       Updated : Mar 22, 2022 - 13:43
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korean plant builder Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. said Tuesday it has decided to sell its boiler-making overseas subsidiary, in an apparent bid to improve its financial health.

In its latest business report, Doosan Heavy Industries said it has finalized a plan to dispose of Doosan Babcock based in Britain during the current fiscal year.

Doosan Babcock ranks as one of the world's four companies with original technologies for making boilers for power plants and has provided products for 30 countries worldwide.

Despite the planned sale, Doosan Heavy Industries said it will own Doosan Babcock's technologies under a licensing deal signed with the British unit in 2018.

In 2006, Doosan Heavy Industries acquired a 100 percent stake in Mitsui Babcock Energy Ltd. from Japan's Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co. for about $169 million in an effort to sharpen its competitive edge in the global power generation market. The company was renamed Doosan Babcock.

Since 2020, Doosan Heavy Industries tried to sell Doosan Babcock in a bid to tide over its liquidity crisis, but its efforts ended in vain.

Doosan Heavy Industries, which graduated from creditor management in February this year, is slated to change its name to Doosan Enerbility at an annual shareholders' meeting next Tuesday. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
concert
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114