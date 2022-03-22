 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Finance

Seoul shares open higher on auto, tech gains

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 22, 2022 - 09:36       Updated : Mar 22, 2022 - 09:38
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Feb 15. (Yonhap)
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Feb 15. (Yonhap)

Seoul shares opened higher Tuesday on institutional and individual buying amid uncertainties involving the Ukraine-Russia peace talks and US interest rate hikes.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 5.71 points, or 0.21 percent, to trade at 2,691.76 points as of 9:15 a.m.

Institutions and individuals' stock purchases worth 89.7 billion won ($74 million) helped offset 90 billion won worth of foreign selling.

Auto and tech stocks led gains.

Leading carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. rose 2.4 percent to 172,500 won, Kia Corp. climbed 1.1 percent to 71,300 won, and market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. was up 0.4 percent to 70,200 won.

The local currency was trading at 1,220.30 won against the US dollar, down 3.50 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
concert
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114