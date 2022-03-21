[Graphic News] 6 in 10 firms pick job creation as top policy priority for new government: poll

Six out of 10 South Korean companies want the incoming government of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol to focus on creating jobs to support the economic recovery, a survey showed.
Of 157 local companies, 95, or 60.5 percent, picked job creation as the top policy priority for the new government, according to the Mono Research poll commissioned by the Federation of Korean Industries, the country's top business lobby.
The Feb. 18-March 1 survey also showed resolving social conflicts ranked second with 17.2 percent, followed by seeking political reform with 12.1 percent and improving diplomatic relations with 5.7 percent.
To create jobs, 28.3 percent of the respondents said the Yoon government should nurture future-oriented industries, followed by seeking deregulation with 27.5 percent and raising the competitive edge of the manufacturing sector with 20.5 percent, the poll showed. (Yonhap)
