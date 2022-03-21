Red Velvet welcomes spring with ‘Air on the G String’ in ‘Feel My Rhythm’

Girl group Red Velvet poses during an online press conference Monday. (S.M. Entertainment)



As the warming weather nears and the flames of love have arrived, K-pop sensation Red Velvet welcomed the spring season and scents of cherry blossoms by dropping the new mini album, “The ReVe Festival 2022 - Feel My Rhythm,” Monday evening. The group marks a return nearly seven months after the previous work.



The band’s “The ReVe Festival 2022” is the latest addition of “The ReVe Festival” series. In 2019, the quintet dropped three parts of its “The ReVe Festival” series: “The ReVe Festival Day 1,” “The ReVe Festival Day 2” and “The ReVe Festival Finale.”



This time, traveling through imagination is the main theme that takes center stage on the album. “ReVe” is the abbreviated version of the K-pop act’s name, Red Velvet, while at the same time meaning “dream” or “fantasy” in French.



In a press conference Monday, the quintet described their album as, “just like how the cherry blossom season is a time of new beginnings, we, Red Velvet, are ready for a fresh start.”



“Since summer is scorching hot, we’ve always dropped summer songs that are exciting and powerful like ‘Red Flavor.’ But the spring season reminded us of something new, a new start, so this time, we thought it could be a season with heart-fluttering emotions,” Wendy said.



Irene also said that all the bandmates wanted to meet and greet fans in the first place, and added to what Wendy said.



“We wanted to show and branch out to a different side of us through dropping an album in spring. We focused on inviting people to Red Velvet’s spring by expressing how we came to spring from the winter season. It’s an album that melds in winter’s coldness and the warmth of spring,” she said.



With the new album, the quintet joins the ranks of “half-million-sellers,” as preorders for the album had surpassed the 500,000 million mark as of Sunday.



Going back to springtime, Wendy said she thinks the senses of smell and sight are essential during the season. She added that fans and listeners would be able to enjoy the experience with their eyes via the band’s visuals and smell the scent of flowers by watching the music video of their latest song, expressing hopes that Red Velvet would become “spring queens” with the new album.



Joy piped in, dropping a small spoiler: “I hope to see Red Velvet as the queens of all seasons as there will be many comebacks this year.”



Leading the six-track package is “Feel My Rhythm,” which Wendy described as a “pop dance song sampling Bach’s ‘Air on the G String’ with strong trap-based rapping and vocals.” The main vocalist added that the lyrics talk about hopping on a little trip by freely crossing over space and time.



Joy said that the classic played a pivotal role in the band’s music video, saying it was a “big inspiration.”









(S.M. Entertainment)