 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

Apple supplier in talks to acquire LG’s in-car wireless charging business

By Lee Ji-yoon
Published : Mar 21, 2022 - 16:32       Updated : Mar 21, 2022 - 17:32
Apple's iPhone 13
Apple's iPhone 13
BH, a local display parts supplier for Apple and Samsung Electronics, said Monday it is in talks with LG Electronics to acquire the tech giant’s in-car wireless smartphone charging business.

“Discussions are underway to acquire the in-car wireless smartphone charging business as part of efforts to diversity business portfolio and bolster competiveness,” the firm said in a regulatory filing in response to a news report earlier in the day.

According to the report, BH is seeking to acquire LG’s technology and human resources that used to be affiliated with the VS or vehicle component solutions division. The deal size is reportedly estimated at 140 billion won ($115 million).

In-car wireless smartphone charging is considered one of the key technologies crucial for connected driving. Since entering the market in 2017, LG had supplied related solutions to carmakers like General Motors.

The latest deal comes as LG has revamped operations since it announced its pullback from the smartphone market in April last year, citing years of operating losses.

BH, a Kosdaq-listed firm established in 1999, produces the rigid flexible printed circuit boards used for high resolutions displays, supplying the parts to Samsung and Apple. The firm is also considered one of the suppliers to the upcoming iPhone 14.

Last year, the firm posted 1.3 trillion won in sales and 71 billion won in operating profits. For the upcoming deal, the firm set up a new joint venture, called BH EVS, along with its own parts-making unit DKT, in a move to expand its presence in the automotive electronics sector.

By Lee Ji-yoon (jylee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
concert
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114