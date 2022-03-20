Mixed reactions to Yoon’s relocation of presidential office

President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol (left) tours the Defense Ministry compound in Seoul’s central district of Yongsan on March 19. (Yonhap)

South Koreans were largely divided over President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol’s announcement on Sunday of plans to move the presidential office to the Defense Ministry compound in Yongsan-gu, Seoul.



While some Yongsan residents expressed worry over downside risks to the region’s property market due to security-related restrictions, those living in neighborhoods near the current presidential office of Cheong Wa Dae in Jongno-gu, central Seoul, hoped it would open new development opportunities.



Kim Min-taek, 42, who has lived for almost a decade near Samgakji Station, about 500 meters north of the Defense Ministry compound, for almost a decade, feared the relocation of the top security facilities would mean “stricter building regulations” for ordinary homeowners.



“If the relocation materializes, the new government would likely toughen rules on nearby apartments and buildings that are old and subject to redevelopment projects, like the floor area ratio and the height, which would result in a cut in the projects’ profitability,” Kim said. “Most of the apartments here are more than 30 years old. Redevelopment is urgently needed.”



A 50-year-old real estate agent surnamed Cho, who runs an office in Cheongpa-dong, spoke of a growing number of inquiries from landlords and real estate owners near the new presidential office site about what impact the move would have on their properties.



“I don’t think the moving of the presidential office here has any consideration for opinions from residents,” the realtor said.



Another Yongsan resident who only gave her surname as Baek said traffic congestion is also an issue.



“People here are already fed up with traffic jams because of the narrow lanes, where many diplomatic cars as well as military vehicles come and go,” said Baek, who is in her 30s. “Once facilities like checkpoints are set up for security purposes, even heavier traffic can be expected in the area, downgrading the overall property value.”



Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul (Yonhap)