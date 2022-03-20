K-pop idols bond with Gen Z and Alpha fans on metaverse platforms

Girl group Billlie and the group members’ avatars are seen in the group’s virtual fan space (SK Telecom)

An increasing number of K-pop acts have jumped into the metaverse, a shared virtual world where people can interact with others via avatars, creating virtual spaces to build stronger and closer connections with their fans.



Girl group Billlie met their fans on local telecommunication carrier SK Telecom’s metaverse platform ifland last week. The latest event is part of the girl group’s effort to expand its presence in a three-dimensional virtual space.



The seven-member group invites their fans to a virtual world featuring Billlie’s K-pop Guest House Land, where visitors are allowed to experience various types of content, from the group’s pictures and music videos to members’ statues made with holograms.



Fans can tour the metaverse space to look at Billlie’s stage costumes and observe the dance choreography as well.



Rookie girl group NMIXX also created a fandom space earlier this month on local tech giant Naver’s metaverse platform Zepeto. Fans can view the members’ costumes and accessories through their avatars.





Rookie girl group NMIXX’s metaverse avatars on Naver’s Zepeto (Naver Z)