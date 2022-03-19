 Back To Top
National

S. Korea ranks 59th in global happiness index

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 19, 2022 - 14:19       Updated : Mar 19, 2022 - 14:19

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korea ranked 59th among 146 countries in a U.N.-sponsored world happiness index.

The Sustainable Development Solutions Network under the United Nations announced the 2022 World Happiness Report on Friday (local time).

Finland topped the list for the fifth consecutive year, followed by Denmark, Switzerland and Iceland.

South Korea climbed up three places from last year to 59th. The nation ranked lower than the United States (16th), Taiwan (25th) and Japan (54th). China stood at 72th.

The index measures a country's level of happiness based on people's perception and data including gross domestic product per capita, life expectancy and sense of freedom to make life choices.

South Korea ranked relatively high in life expectancy and GDP but relatively lower in other categories such as generosity, social support and freedom, the report showed. (Yonhap)

