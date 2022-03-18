 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Finance

Seoul stocks up for 3rd day amid hope for Ukraine peace talks

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 18, 2022 - 16:09       Updated : Mar 18, 2022 - 16:10
A currency dealer walks past an electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Jan. 14. (Yonhap)
A currency dealer walks past an electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Jan. 14. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks extended their winning streak to a third session Friday after choppy trading, as investors eye the ongoing Ukraine-Russia peace talks after eased Fed uncertainties. The Korean won rose against the US dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 12.51 points, or 0.46 percent, to close at 2,707.02 points.

Trading volume was moderate at about 634 million shares worth some 11.3 trillion won ($9.3 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 547 to 303.

Retail investors bought a net 134 billion won, while foreigners sold 102 billion won and institutions offloaded 13 billion won.

Stocks lifted on optimism about Turkey's attempt to mediate the Ukraine-Russia peace talks into a positive result.

Investors are also digesting the US Federal Reserve's hawkish stance to further raise the key interest rates to reign in the price pressure.

"The inflation pressure and the geopolitical risk related to Russia have been considerable, but the eased uncertainties about the recent FOMC meeting results seem to have lifted part of such pressure on local stocks," said Samsung Securities analyst Kim Yong-goo.

Large caps closed mixed in Seoul.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.7 percent to 70,700 won, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix and internet portal operator Naver closed unchanged at 124,000 won and 344,500 won, respectively.

Top carmaker Hyundai Motor increased 1.48 percent to 171,000 won, but financial heavyweight KB Financial Group moved down 0.69 percent to 57,500 won. Chemical giant LG Chem jumped 3.94 percent to 488,600 won.

The local currency closed at 1,207.6 won against the US dollar, up 6.7 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
concert
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114