 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Finance

Omicron spread feared to constrain private spending recovery: finance ministry

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 18, 2022 - 10:17       Updated : Mar 18, 2022 - 10:18
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

The South Korean economy has extended its recovery momentum on the back of robust exports, but the fast spread of the omicron variant is feared to constrain the recovery of private spending, the finance ministry said Friday.

External economic uncertainties also heightened as volatility in raw material prices and market fluctuations amplified due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the ministry said in its monthly economic assessment report, called the Green Book.

"South Korea's exports have maintained robust recovery and the number of employed people has increased. But the spread of the omicron variant is feared to hamper the recovery of domestic demand," the report said.

Asia's fourth-largest economy is on a recovery track, but it faces growing downside risks amid the upsurge in COVID-19 cases and the Ukraine crisis.

South Korea's daily virus cases exceeded 600,000 for the first time Thursday as the omicron variant is fast spreading amid an easing of virus curbs.

The report showed sales at department stores and card spending increased last month on-year, but their growth slowed down from January amid the omicron wave.

Card spending went up 7.6 percent on-year last month, marking the 13th straight month of gains. The tally slowed from a 17.5 percent gain in January.

Sales at department stores increased 5.9 percent on-year after growing 31.5 percent in January. Domestic sales of autos rose 1 percent in February, a turnaround from a 19.7 percent fall the previous month.

The Ukraine conflict and ensuing global sanctions against Russia drove up already high oil prices, putting upward pressure on inflation.

South Korea's consumer prices grew 3.7 percent on-year in February, marking the fifth straight month that inflation has grown more than 3 percent, amid surging energy costs. South Korea heavily relies on imports for most of its energy needs.

Global credit appraiser Moody's Investors Service on Thursday cut its 2022 growth outlook for the South Korean economy to 2.7 percent from its earlier estimate of 3 percent, citing the economic fallout of the Ukraine crisis.

The Bank of Korea expects the Korean economy to grow 3 percent this year after a 4 percent expansion last year. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
concert
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114