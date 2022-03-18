 Back To Top
National

S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 400,000; govt. eases private gathering cap

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 18, 2022 - 09:53       Updated : Mar 18, 2022 - 10:06
A shop window in Seoul shows the 11 p.m. business curfew on Friday. (Yonhap)
A shop window in Seoul shows the 11 p.m. business curfew on Friday. (Yonhap)

South Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit above 400,000 on Friday, led by the wave of the highly transmissible omicron variant, amid the government's steps to shift away from rigorous social distancing.

The country reported 407,017 new COVID-19 infections, including 39 from overseas, raising the total caseload to 8,657,609, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

The latest tally is a sharp drop from the all-time high of 621,328 on Thursday, but the Thursday count had included some 70,000 omitted cases from the day before.

The fast spread of omicron has pushed up the virus curve in recent weeks, with the numbers hitting six digits in mid-February from four digits in late January.

The death toll from COVID-19 came to 11,782, up 301 from Thursday. The fatality rate was 0.14 percent.

The number of critically ill patients stood at 1,049, down 110 from the previous day.

The government decided to ease the limit on private gatherings to eight people from the current six while maintaining the 11 p.m. business curfew, Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol said.

"Considering the omicron wave, the burden on the medical response system and the uncertainty of predicting the peak of the pandemic, it's too risky a situation for a drastic easing of social distancing," Kwon said at a virus response meeting.

"After heated discussion, we decided to make the mild adjustment on the number of people to help small businesses and self-employed people ease the pain and in consideration of the inconvenience to the general public," he said.

The measures will take effect Monday.

South Korea has been weighing the option of further relaxing the virus restrictions amid the fast spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant, due largely to the pressure from small businesses and self-employed people hit hard by the pandemic.

But at the same time, the government has also largely abandoned the rigorous social distancing and contact tracing to shift to a new scheme in order to bring back normalcy to everyday life. (Yonhap)

