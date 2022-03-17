[Graphic News] California home to 6 of top 10 ‘happiest cities’ in US: survey

Fremont, California, is the happiest city in the United States, according to a new survey from WalletHub based on some 30 key indicators for happiness, ranging from depression rates to income growth and average use of leisure time each day.
WalletHub said the coronavirus pandemic has left one-third of US residents so stressed that it‘s difficult to make basic decisions.
WalletHub said it depended on positive-psychology research to determine the happiest among 182 of the largest US cities.
Fremont, California, in the San Francisco Bay area, was ranked the happiest city with a score of 77.13, beating out Columbia, Maryland, which scored 71.64 and third-place, San Francisco, with 71.15. (UPI)
