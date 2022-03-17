Uzbekistan to host Tashkent Investment Forum

Embassy of Uzbekistan in Seoul
Uzbekistan will host the Tashkent International Investment Forum from March 24-26, the Embassy of Uzbekistan said in a press release.
The forum will focus on green energy, innovative industries, agriculture and digitization of the economy.
According to the embassy, the forum is a new platform for the Central Asian region to show the investment potential of Uzbekistan for international investment and business communities.
Citing Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade, the embassy said the forum will be represented by business and political circles from around the world with over 1,500 attendees from 56 countries and media.
The embassy highlighted Uzbekistan’s steps for socioeconomic reforms and the government’s priorities for strategic development to stimulate the private sector, strengthen international relations and reveal investment and trade opportunities for various industries and regions of Uzbekistan.
The forum will introduce prospects for financial market development, measures to modernize and digitalize the domestic industry, liberalize trade and integrate the country into regional and international markets.
It will be a platform for holding government-to-government, government-to-business and business-to-business meetings and practical aspects of further mutually beneficial cooperation within the framework of common projects and initiatives, the embassy stated.
By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com
)