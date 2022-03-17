Relocating the presidential office emerges as ‘tall order’

South Korea’s presidential office, Cheong Wa Dae, also known as the Blue House in Jongno, Seoul.(Yonhap)

President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol is pushing hard with his plan to relocate the presidential office, with transition committee officials now saying there is zero possibility of him going to the current Cheong Wa Dae, also known as the Blue House with the symbolic blue-tiled roof.



From the start of his presidential campaign, Yoon has vowed to relocate the presidential office for “better communication” with the public, seeing Cheong Wa Dae as closed off from the public and a symbol of emperor-like presidential power.



Several sites are being considered as likely locations for the presidential office, with the Defense Ministry compound in Yongsan-gu, Seoul rising as a likely candidate.



But wherever it would be, the plan is raising questions on feasibility -- as many hurdles of security, expense, and traffic efficiency -- are in the way.



Security of the president



One of the utmost concerns raised is the security of the president. Yoon inititally said he would move his presidential office to the Seoul Government Complex in the central Gwanghwamun area, not far from Cheong Wa Dae. Recently, the president-elect has turned to the Defense Ministry compound in Yongsan-gu, near Samgakji Station in Seoul, as a plausible option.



The Defense Ministry compound, as a security facility itself, is expected to resolve the problem of the president’s safety. It already has protection facilities such as underground bunkers, according to Yoon’s aides.



For convenient transport, the compound also has helicopter takeoff and landing areas readied nearby.



However, as a divided nation with North Korea launching provocative missiles now and then, whether it is efficient for South Korea to transfer all of Cheong Wa Dae’s security features for Yoon’s relocation plan stands as a major question that needs to be addressed.



The Cheong Wa Dae has an underground bunker stocked with top protection and intelligence equipment. National Security Council meetings are held at times of emergencies in this bunker.



Following the relocation plan, the president would have to either travel to Cheong Wa Dae from the Defense Ministry compound to attend an NSC meeting, or have it inside an underground bunker connected to the office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.



A former director-general and former Justice Party lawmaker Kim Jong-dae has pointed out that the underground bunker inside the headquarter building of the Joint Chiefs of Staffs in the defense ministry compound is too small to accommodate the president and all related figures for an NSC meeting.



“In the case of an emergency, do they plan to kick out all the soldiers? Do they plan to hold the NSC meeting with everyone standing up?” Kim said on his Facebook on Wednesday.



The ruling Democratic Party of Korea also released a statement on Thursday, denouncing Yoon Suk-yeol’s push on relocation as “hasty and impellent,” and also causing a threat to national security.



“Not only is it preposterous to decide on the relocation in such hasty manner just two months before inauguration, it will also create many side effects and unnecessary chaos when they move the presidential office inside the Defense Ministry compound,” the ruling party lawmakers affiliated with the parliamentary comittee for National Defense said in a statement.



The Ministry of National Defense headquarters in Yongsan, Seoul. (Yonhap)