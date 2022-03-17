 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Entertainment

EXO to mark 10th anniversary with fan meet

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 17, 2022 - 14:41       Updated : Mar 17, 2022 - 14:42
This photo provided by SM Entertainment on Thursday, shows a promotional poster for the
This photo provided by SM Entertainment on Thursday, shows a promotional poster for the "2022 Debut Anniversary Fan Event: EXO," the K-pop group's fan meet set to be held on April 9 to mark the 10th anniversary of its debut. (SM Entertainment)

K-pop boy group EXO will celebrate the 10th anniversary since its debut with an in-person fan meet in Seoul next month, the group's agency said Thursday.

The "2022 Debut Anniversary Fan Event: EXO" will take place at Jamsil Gymnasium in southern Seoul at 7 p.m. on April 9, SM Entertainment said in a release.

The event will also be streamed live on Beyond Live for the group's fans outside the country.

Members Suho, Xiumin, D.O, Kai and Sehun will take part in the fan event, performing the group's hit songs, playing games and having a talk session with fans, according to the agency.

The nine-piece group debuted on April 8, 2012, and has been standing on the forefront of the global K-pop boom with hit singles, such as "Growl" and "Call Me Baby."

Its special album "Don't Fight the Feeling," which was released last June, has sold more than 1 million copies, becoming the sixth million-selling album from the group. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
concert
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114