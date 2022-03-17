Microfilter products certified for removing microplastics

Microfilter (ChungHo Nais)
Microfilter Co., an affiliate of water purifier maker ChungHo Nais Co., said 37 of its products have been certified by NSF International for removing microplastics.
Microplastics are tiny pieces of plastic, less than 5 micrometers in length, that are extremely difficult to detect. They are known to cause harmful effects to human body, including cell death and allergic reactions.
NSF International is a US product testing, inspection and certification organization approved by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI).
NSF International and ANSI officially announced international testing standards for microplastics removal in December.
Microfilter received an NSF/ANSI 401 certification for 37 products including its commercial water purifying filter named Fluux.
The certification means the filters can remove microplastics between 0.5 and 1 micrometer, the company said.
Fluux is widely used in large water purifiers at restaurants, cafes, schools and offices.
Located in Jincheon, North Chungcheong Province, Microfilter is a filtering systems manufacturer established in 2002.
The company produces filters and related modules for refrigerators and water purifiers, commercial filters, household filters, industrial filters used in semiconductors and chemicals, reverse osmosis membrane filters and carbon blocks.
With an annual production capacity of more than 40 million filters and a fully automated manufacturing system, Microfilter exports to about 40 countries.
