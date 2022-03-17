 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

Microfilter products certified for removing microplastics

By Kim So-hyun
Published : Mar 17, 2022 - 15:19       Updated : Mar 17, 2022 - 15:19
Microfilter (ChungHo Nais)
Microfilter (ChungHo Nais)
Microfilter Co., an affiliate of water purifier maker ChungHo Nais Co., said 37 of its products have been certified by NSF International for removing microplastics.

Microplastics are tiny pieces of plastic, less than 5 micrometers in length, that are extremely difficult to detect. They are known to cause harmful effects to human body, including cell death and allergic reactions.

NSF International is a US product testing, inspection and certification organization approved by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI).

NSF International and ANSI officially announced international testing standards for microplastics removal in December.

Microfilter received an NSF/ANSI 401 certification for 37 products including its commercial water purifying filter named Fluux.

The certification means the filters can remove microplastics between 0.5 and 1 micrometer, the company said.

Fluux is widely used in large water purifiers at restaurants, cafes, schools and offices.

Located in Jincheon, North Chungcheong Province, Microfilter is a filtering systems manufacturer established in 2002.

The company produces filters and related modules for refrigerators and water purifiers, commercial filters, household filters, industrial filters used in semiconductors and chemicals, reverse osmosis membrane filters and carbon blocks.

With an annual production capacity of more than 40 million filters and a fully automated manufacturing system, Microfilter exports to about 40 countries.

By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
concert
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114