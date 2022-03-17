[Temple to Table] Flavor studies in harmony: Monastic potato pizza

Monastic potato pizza (Cultural Corps of Korean Buddhism)

There is one essential practice all aspiring monastics must perform -- to be a “haengja,” or postulant.



A haengja is someone who is undergoing a trial period before becoming a monastic.



The process of entering a temple as a haengja and becoming a monastic takes from six months to a year.



However, one cannot become a monastic just because one has completed this probationary period. One must also learn proper monastic etiquette and Buddhist ceremonies during this period, and must pass a final exam to prove that they have the aptitude to live as an honorable monastic.



Another task postulants must learn is to cook and set tables.



Temples regard the proper setting of a table to be important. Some elements to consider are which side dish goes on which plate and how many people will be eating, among others. Based on these considerations, one must prepare and serve the side dishes. Through this, one acquires a harmonious and considerate attitude.



A traditional table setting calls for harmony and balance. Not only the balance of nutrition and flavors, but also a balanced appearance using simple tableware, including the color and form of the food. Everything must harmonize with and complement each other. Speed is irrelevant, a vestige of the past.



We must not let speed dictate how we live. Rather we should find our own pace and find meaning in slowing life down.



The satisfaction in eating comes not only from eating slowly and savoring each morsel, or from a full belly -- it also comes from the visual harmony of the food and the way it is served, as well as from the sincerity and devotion reflected in the table setting.





