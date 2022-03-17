[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Jeju Fire Festival
The Jeju Fire Festival will be held at Saebyeol Oreum in Aewol-eup on Jeju Island from March 18 to March 20.
The annual festival is a reinterpretation of “bangae,” the oldest nomadic culture in Jeju, where people pray for richness and health by burning off old grass and, in the process, kill vermin in the fields.
Lighting up the night sky, the fire show puts on a stupendous display for visitors.
For safety reasons, all programs at the Jeju Fire Festival -- the opening ceremony, lighting the flame and more -- require reservations via the festival’s official website.
Admission is free and the event is open to visitors of all ages.
Updated information can be found at www.jejusi.go.kr/buriburi/main.do
.
Blossom Picnic at E-World
The Blossom Picnic is scheduled to kick off on March 19 and run through April 3 at E-World in Daegu.
Visitors can catch the earliest-blooming cherry blossoms at the venue and it is one of the best spots to see the pink and white blooms at night.
The areas around the 83 Tower, a famous Daegu landmark, are divided into zones with unique themes -- healing zone, camping zone and picnic zone -- allowing visitors to enjoy spring in a variety of settings.
Red double-decker buses and a merry-go-round are popular spots to take Instagram photos as well.
Admission costs 15,000 won, 16,000 won and 26,000 won for children, teenagers and adults, respectively.
More information can be found at www.eworld.kr
.
Sonata of Light
The Sonata of Light, a special 3D nighttime light show is taking place at Oak Valley in Wonju, Gangwon Province.
With 3D mapping software, the promenade and golf course of the resort become the stages for a 3D light show at night, creating a romantic, fairytale-like atmosphere.
The event offers an opportunity for visitors to enjoy the show while on a leisurely 40-minute stroll on the walking trail.
The show runs from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and tickets are 20,000 won for adults and 15,000 won for children. Tickets can be reserved on local e-commerce platforms Naver Booking and Tmon.
More information can be found at www.oakvalley.co.kr
.
Hueree Plum Blossom Festival
The Hueree Plum Blossom Festival will run through March 20 at Hueree Natural Park on Jeju Island.
Visitors can stroll around the park, near South Korea’s highest peak Hallasan, and enjoy the early spring breeze.
The annual festival highlights Jeju Island’s splendid scenery and its plum blossoms with photo zones. For children, there is horse riding and a small parade of Jeju black pigs as well.
The event is open to people of all ages, and admission fees vary by age and programs.
Updated information can be found at either www.hueree.com or www.visitjeju.net/en
.
Taean World Tulip Flower Festival
The World Tulip Flower Festival is scheduled to run from April 9 to May 9 at Korea Flower Park in Taean, South Chungcheong Province.
Some 200 types of flowers, including flamingo, lambada, red proud tulip and more, will be on full display.
Hands-on experience programs will not be offered at this year’s event to prevent any spread of COVID-19.
The festival runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and tickets are 12,000 won for adults and 9,000 won for children.
More information can be found at www.koreaflowerpark.com
.
By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com
)