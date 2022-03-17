 Back To Top
Business

Jin Air resumes Busan-Guam route amid vaccinations

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 17, 2022 - 10:37       Updated : Mar 17, 2022 - 10:37
Jin Air Co., the budget carrier unit of Korean Air Lines Co., said Thursday it has resumed flights to Guam to preemptively respond to pent-up travel demand despite the extended COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, Jin Air began operating two flights a week on the Busan-Guam route as South Korea moves to further ease virus curbs amid accelerating vaccinations.

Jin Air also offers flights from Incheon to Guam, Fukuoka, Cebu, Indonesia's capital city of Dhaka and China's Xian mainly to meet travel demand from businesspeople and South Koreans residing in the regions. (Yonhap)

