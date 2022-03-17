 Back To Top
Entertainment

BLACKPINK Jennie's 'Solo' music video tops record 800m YouTube views

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 17, 2022 - 09:18       Updated : Mar 17, 2022 - 09:19
This image provided by YG Entertainment celebrates
This image provided by YG Entertainment celebrates "Solo" by BLACKPINK member Jennie having surpassed 800 million views on YouTube. (YG Entertainment)

The music video for "Solo," an individual single from Jennie, a member of popular girl group BLACKPINK, has topped 800 million views on YouTube, a first for any female K-pop solo artist.

The video hit the milestone Thursday at 3:24 a.m., three years and four months after it was uploaded, the group's agency YG Entertainment said.

"Solo" became the first music video by any female solo artist from Korea to reach 800 million YouTube views.

The individual debut single by Jennie is about a woman who does not wallow in sadness after a breakup and embraces independence. It became a huge success upon its release in 2018, topping the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart and making it onto the top 10 of iTunes' regional chart in the United States. (Yonhap)

