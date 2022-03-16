[Graphic News] Number of S. Korean survivors of wartime forced labor in Japan down 585 over past year

The number of registered surviving South Korean victims of wartime forced labor in Japan decreased by 585 in the past year, data showed.
A civic group unveiled government statistics on medical assistance provided to people who were conscripted to work in Japan during World War II.
The data showed the number of recipients stood at 1,815 in January, down from last year’s 2,400. Of them, 116 are women.
The number has steadily dropped - 8,075 in 2016, 6,570 in 2017, 5,245 in 2018, 4,034 in 2019 and 3,140 in 2020. (Yonhap)
By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com
)