Finance

[Photo News] Ring the bell

By Cho Chung-un
Published : Mar 16, 2022 - 18:08       Updated : Mar 16, 2022 - 18:08
(The Korea Exchange)
(The Korea Exchange)
(From left) Lee Jane, president of the Korea Women Startup Forum, Kim Sang-kyung, chairperson of the Korea Network of Women in Finance, EU Ambassador to Korea Maria Castillo-Fernandez, Sohn Byung-doo, chairman and CEO of the Korea Exchange, Kwon Choon-taek, secretary-general of the UN Global Compact Network Korea, Lee Bok-sil, president of the Women Corporate Directors Korea, and British Ambassador to Korea Colin Crooks, participate in “Ring the Bell” event designed to raise businesses’ awareness on women empowerment and sustainable development at the KRX’s Seoul branch on Wednesday.

By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)
