 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Finance

Seoul stocks snap 3-day losing streak on eased concerns over oil prices, rate hikes

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 16, 2022 - 16:05       Updated : Mar 16, 2022 - 16:06
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks rebounded Wednesday on the back of a steep fall in oil prices, ending a three-day losing streak. The Korean won rose against the US dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index closed up 37.70 points, or 1.44 percent, at 2,659.23 points.

Trading volume was moderate at about 727 million shares worth some 9.2 trillion won ($7.4 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 734 to 128.

Institutions bought a net 365 billion won, while foreigners sold 133 billion won and retail investors offloaded 236 billion won.

Stocks opened sharply higher, tracking overnight rallies on Wall Street that stemmed from a plunge in oil prices.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite surged 2.92 percent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 1.8 percent, largely as oil prices dipped below $100 a barrel amid talks between Russia and Ukraine.

The US Federal Reserve is widely expected to start hiking the interest rates from near zero this week, as the Ukraine conflict could further jack up US inflation.

"The drop in oil prices played the biggest factor in driving up the stock price. Overnight Wall Street gains and escalating expectations of progress in Russia-Ukraine talks also boosted investor sentiment," HI Investment & Securities analyst Park Sang-hyun said.

Investors also await the US Federal Reserve's decision on a possible interest hike at the US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting this week.

Most large caps closed higher, with electronics, chemical and automobiles leading the market gain.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics climbed 1.29 percent to 70,400 won, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix jumped 3.56 percent to 116,500 won.

Top carmaker Hyundai Motor climbed 3.07 percent to 168,000 won, and Chemical heavyweight LG Chem added 0.68 percent to 442,000 won.

Among losers, wireless carrier KT lost 0.15 percent to 33,050 won.

The local currency closed at 1,235.70 won against the US dollar, up 7.10 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114