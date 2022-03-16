 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Entertainment

'Money Game' first Korean webtoon adapted for US reality show

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Mar 16, 2022 - 15:12       Updated : Mar 16, 2022 - 15:50
Eight participants star in “Money Game” (Naver Webtoon)
Eight participants star in “Money Game” (Naver Webtoon)
Thriller webtoon “Money Game” has become the first Korean webtoon to be made into a web-based entertainment show in the US.

Though a local adaptation of the webtoon series was made last year on Korean YouTube channel Jin Yong-jin, this is the first time a Korean webtoon’s IP is being adapted by foreign creators, production team and cast, according to Naver Webtoon.

The five-part reality show on YouTube channel Jubilee features eight participants who are kept in separate cells in a facility for 10 days, seeking to win the maximum amount of prize money.

The players will share a pool of $300,000 and aim to keep all the money during the 10-day survival.

Helmed by director Mark Arbitrario, who was behind the TV series “Survivor” (2007) and “The Voice” (2014), “Money Game” makes for a compelling show as the participants have diverse racial and religious backgrounds and are from all walks of life.

The first episode of the show was uploaded Monday and the subsequent episodes are set to be released on the same day every week.

The original webtoon, written by author Bae Jin-soo in 2018, centers around a bankrupt man who participates in a survival game to win money. Eight competitors spend 100 days together in an isolated place and have to share a total of 44.8 billion won ($37 million), where consumer prices are 1,000 times more expensive than in the real world.

“I had never imagined that my work would be adapted into an entertainment show overseas,” a Naver Webtoon press release quoted “Money Game” author Bae Jin-soo as saying.

“I can feel that the status of Korean webtoon IP has risen, not only in Korea but also abroad.”
Still image of “Money Game” (Naver Webtoon)
Still image of “Money Game” (Naver Webtoon)
Webtoon “Money Game” and its sequel “Pie Game” are being reproduced into an eight-part drama series in Korea, starring singer and actor IU, actors Ryu Jun-yeol and Park Jeong-min.

By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114