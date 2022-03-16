Cellist Kim Hyo-jeong to offer familar tunes at upcoming recital

Cellist Kim Hyo-jeong (Kim Hyo-jeong)



Cellist Kim Hyo-jeong is set to play familiar favorites when she takes the stage on Sunday for her solo recital.



At Sunday’s recital at Kumho Art Hall Yonsei in Seoul, Kim, 26, will perform Mendelssohn’s “Lied Onhne Worte,” Op. 109, Faure’s “Sicilienne,” Op. 78, Chopin’s Cello Sonata in G minor, Op. 65, and Shostakovich’s Cello Sonata in D minor, Op. 49.



“I chose familiar melodies by Mendelssohn and Faure to comfort people who are bombarded with a constant stream of depressing news,” Kim told The Korea Herald.



“Also I added Chopin’s Cello Sonata, because this lyrical and romantic melody was composed while Chopin’s health was deteriorating. Just like this beautiful piece was created under difficult conditions, I hope to convey my hope that our situation will get better.”



“Shostakovich was Russian but he criticized his government at the time, so I hope that this message will be delivered to the audience as well,” Kim said, noting the current war in Ukraine.



Kim debuted at 13 with a performance at the Mirabell Palace in Salzburg, Austria, at the invitation of the University Mozarteum Salzburg.



After dropping out of Seoul National University, Kim graduated from Cologne University of Music in Germany, and is currently pursuing a master’s degree at the same school under cellists Gabriel Schwabe and Maria Kliegel.



Pianist Park Eun-hee will accompany Kim onstage.



