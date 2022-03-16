[Reporter's Notebook] How did the Democratic Party lose its power in just five years?

When President Moon Jae-in took office in 2017 following the impeachment of his predecessor Park Geun-hye, almost everyone, including myself, believed the liberal Democratic Party of Korea would hold power and dominate politics for at least a full decade.
Some even expected the party to rule for the next 20 years, and everyone was on the same page to believe it would be extremely difficult for the conservative bloc to make a quick comeback. But today the conservatives are set to take back power after just five years.
As a reporter who extensively covered the Democratic Party and its presidential election campaign, I feel a dark age is in the pipeline for the ruling party. The liberal party was reckless to believe its opposition was demolished with irrecoverable damage from Park's impeachment.
With a firm belief in its continued rule, the Democratic Party failed to heed the people's needs, especially with real estate. Moon and his aides repeatedly said they can be trusted to provide high-quality housing at affordable prices to the people, but we all know too well what happened next.
The ruling party also came to power by tackling the injustices and corruption done during the Park administration, and voters gave their support to Moon in search for justice and impartiality.
But during the past five years, the Moon administration was busy protecting its own, like former Justice Minister Cho Kuk and Rep. Yoon Mi-hyang when they faced charges of corruption, appearing to maintain double standards on political figures' misconduct.
In addition, the liberal party's drive for sweeping reform across society, declared at the start of Moon Jae-in administration, has had limited success.
Most of the leaders remained the same throughout the five years, and it was hard to witness anybody outside the select few when attending press conferences. While the party recruited fresh talent to bear the party's flag for legislative seats, these new recruits were certainly not in the spotlight in important times.
The party leadership also neglected the need to raise new political figures with high potential, and we are yet to witness a bright star from the Democratic Party armed with a sharp political mind and charisma to impress the public. It simply failed to raise a figure to counter the Lee Jun-seok effect.
That being said, the conservative party, despite starting weak, has made steady progress towards power transition. Most of its leaders we see today were far from the spotlight in 2017, and most of the figures we remember from then are, at least for the time being, effectively out of the picture.
The conservative opposition, however, is not fully free from risks and reverting to old ways, with figures from the Lee Myung-bak administration being recruited in numbers for the presidential transition committee.
Now a rocky road lies ahead for the Democratic Party, especially as the party did not prepare much to retain its power and maintain a solid support base from celebrating too hard upon its 2017 victory.
It faces two more important elections before trying again for the presidency in 2027, and what the party needs now is a united leadership with a firm commitment to trim the twigs, tear out rotten parts and even give up some of the power already in its hands to impress voters.
Democratic Party officials need to let voters know they regret the mistakes made after Park’s impeachment, and they shouldn’t expect easy forgiveness. Today's voters are willing to choose beyond ideologies and party allegiance, as seen by how the group of voters who brought Moon to presidency voted for President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol five years later.
Yet I must say I’m already worried, judging by the so-called "reforms" the Democratic Party brought following the election. The party is seeing an extreme divide over who should be grabbing the steering wheel ahead of local elections in June, after appointing 26-year-old Park Ji-hyun as the co-chair of the emergency steering committee.
The Democratic Party believes Park Ji-hyun's appointment can demonstrate the party’s vow to focus on women in their 20s and 30s and boost the party’s image as a political entity working for gender equality.
But I have already heard from many party members that they are dissatisfied to see a political novice with no backing credentials or clear strengths assuming the top post. It only shows how short-sighted the party has become ahead of the next election, they say.
With such a divide in force between party members, and as a power struggle continues between supporters of Lee Jae-myung and others, it is unlikely that we see the Democratic Party united and driving the public anytime soon like it did during candlelight demonstrations years back.
A democratic society only effectively runs with proper checks and balances, and the Democratic Party would have to prove its power to run checks on the Yoon administration’s moves and work to bring reforms to areas in need if they want to successfully bid for the presidency in the next election.
As Leo Tolstoy said, the two most powerful warriors are patience and time, and the Democratic Party needs both to stage a successful comeback from a disappointing defeat.
By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com
)