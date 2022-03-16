Moon and Yoon off to rocky start in transition

President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol makes his way to the Financial Supervisory Service training center in Tongui-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, on Wednesday, after the luncheon meeting with President Moon Jae-in was canceled. (Yonhap)
The first luncheon between President Moon Jae-in and President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol was canceled about four hours before the meeting, getting off to a rocky start in the transition.
This is the first case in which a meeting between the incumbent president and president-elect was canceled after the plans have been made public.
“We decided to reschedule the meeting because working-level consultations have not been completed,” a Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday. “The consultation at the working level will continue.”
Yoon’s spokesperson Kim Eun-hye also said at a briefing in Yeouido in the morning that both sides agreed to not disclose details behind the reason for the postponement.
Moon and Yoon were scheduled to have a private lunch where they would discuss several issues, including pardons for ex-President Lee Myung-bak, COVID-19-related supplementary budget and North Korea’s missile provocations.
However, a day before the meeting, a war of nerves between both sides intensified.
Cheong Wa Dae expressed displeasure at Yoon’s decision to abolish the post of senior secretary for civil affairs at his presidential office.
An official from the presidential office said it “does not seem appropriate to use what the current government has not done as a basis for abolishing the office,” after Yoon said that the office is “an organization that controls the political opposition of the previous governments and conducts secret investigations on the public.”
They were also at odds over the authority to appoint top officials.
Yoon had asked Cheong Wa Dae to consult his team on personnel appointments of public institutions, but Cheong Wa Dae hinted that it would continue to exercise its rights on any personnel changes.
A senior official of the presidential office told reporters Tuesday it is clear that Moon’s term of office is until May 9.
“There was a precedent of consulting the next government on the appointment of agencies such as the prosecutor general and the National Police Agency, but the rest were never discussed,” the official said.
At the end of March, the terms of office for Bank of Korea Gov. Lee Ju-yeol and some Board of Audit and Inspection members will come to an end.
Regarding the appointment of Lee’s successor, the official said because the governor’s term will be completed during Moon’s tenure, it is natural for the Moon administration to take charge.
In addition, Yoon’s intention to put former President Lee’s amnesty as a major agenda for the meeting has put Cheong Wa Dae under pressure, an official said.
A senior Cheong Wa Dae official said the meeting was supposed to be a place to congratulate Yoon but became an opportunity for him to “make results.” It is “a great burden” on the working team, he said.
Jang Sung-chul, a professor at Daegu Catholic University, said in a CBS radio interview that Yoon’s insistence on seeking a pardon for former President Lee “must have put a little pressure on Moon.”
By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com
)