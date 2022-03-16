 Back To Top
National

7-yr jail term confirmed for mother for beating adult son over 2,000 times to death

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 16, 2022 - 11:38       Updated : Mar 16, 2022 - 11:38
The Supreme Court of South Korea in southern Seoul. (Yonhap)
The Supreme Court on Wednesday confirmed a seven-year prison term for a 64-year-old woman for beating her adult son over 2,000 times with a bamboo stick for more than two hours and causing him to die.

The mother was indicted on charges of beating to death her 35-year-old son at a Buddhist temple in August 2020 by either assaulting him with a stick or kicking. Two lower courts sentenced her to seven years in prison.

According to CCTV footage, the assault took place for about 2 1/2 hours. The son later died of shock following symptoms of subcutaneous hemorrhage all over his body.

The mother was found to have beaten her son after he said he would make unspecified internal problems with the temple public. The son was staying at the temple to prepare for a public servant exam.

Police initially charged her with death resulting from bodily injury but the prosecution later applied murder charges. The courts, however, dismissed the murder charges, saying she was not aware that her beating could lead to her son's death. (Yonhap)

