National

N. Korea seems to have failed in projectile launch: S. Korean military

By Kim Young-won
Published : Mar 16, 2022 - 10:31       Updated : Mar 16, 2022 - 10:38
A news report on North Korea's launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile is aired on a television at Seoul Station on Jan. 30, 2022. South Korea's military said the missile flew about 800 kilometers at a top altitude of 2,000 km. (Yonhap)
A news report on North Korea's launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile is aired on a television at Seoul Station on Jan. 30, 2022. South Korea's military said the missile flew about 800 kilometers at a top altitude of 2,000 km. (Yonhap)

North Korea on Wednesday fired an unidentified projectile, but the launch appears to have failed soon after liftoff, South Korea's military said.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said the North launched the projectile from the Sunan area in Pyongyang at 9:30 a.m. Other Details were not immediately available.

"The intelligence authorities of South Korea and the US are conducting an additional analysis," the JCS said in a text message sent to reporters.

Speculation has been widespread that Pyongyang could conduct an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system test under the disguise of a satellite development project.

Last Friday, the allies accused the North of having tested a new ICBM system on Feb. 27 and March 5 ahead of a full-range launch, rejecting the North's claim that the tests were meant to develop a "reconnaissance satellite." (Yonhap)



By Kim Young-won (wone0102@heraldcorp.com)
