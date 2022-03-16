 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Entertainment

BTS to perform at Grammy Awards for third consecutive year

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 16, 2022 - 09:16       Updated : Mar 16, 2022 - 09:25
A file photo of K-pop boy group BTS, provided by Big Hit Music (Big Hit Music)
A file photo of K-pop boy group BTS, provided by Big Hit Music (Big Hit Music)

K-pop supergroup BTS will take the stage for the annual Grammy Awards for the third consecutive year, organizers have said.

The South Korean group was among the artists announced by the US Recording Academy on Tuesday (US time) to perform during the 64th awards ceremony on April 3.

Other big names on the list were Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Brandi Carlile and Brothers Osborne.

BTS performed jointly with Lil Nas X at the 62nd Grammy Awards held two years ago and hit the stage alone to perform its megahit "Dynamite" at the event's 63rd edition in March last year.

This year's show, at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, will be broadcast live by CBS and can be streamed on Paramount+. The septet was nominated in one category: best pop duo or group performance.

After attending the Grammy Awards, BTS will hold four live concerts at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 8-9 and 15-16. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114