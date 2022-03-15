LG CNS offers personal data log service

LG CNS‘ Daily Piece app (LG CNS)
LG CNS said on Tuesday it began pilot operation of an app that collects, stores, analyzes and processes personal data on everything from daily transactions to hours spent on YouTube to making recommendations for smart spending
The Haruzogak app brings together pieces of data scattered across different apps, records a customer’s daily life, and reports how much she spent on delivery food, how many times she visited convenience stores and how many hours she spent on stock investments each month, among others.
If the customer sets a goal like, “Spend no more than 1 million won this month,” the app provides a spending guide to meet that goal.
Instead of checking their bank account, credit card, schedule and social media apps, customers can see everything they need on Haruzogak by linking it to apps of their choice, LG CNS said.
It also shows the top 10 keywords the customer searched on his phone each month.
Starting with Haruzogak, LG CNS plans to introduce healthcare, telecommunication and retail services on its My Data platform.
Customer data is collected only under his or her consent, and it is used only for the My Data service, the information technology solutions company said.
Through application settings, customers can link data from only the apps of their choice.
After reviewing customer reactions and requests, and improving the service quality, LG CNS plans to formally open Haruzogak in July with a data-based health management service under cooperation with GC Care and LG Uplus.
“By identifying customers’ needs that they weren’t aware of, we will open a new chapter for customer experience by offering data-based digital transformation,” said Hyun Shin-kyun, head of LG CNS’ D&A business.
Haruzogak is available on Google Play and iOS App Store.
By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com
)