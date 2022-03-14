[Today’s K-pop] (G)I-dle returns as quintet

(Credit: Cube Entertainment)



(G)I-dle came out with its first studio album on Monday and held an online showcase to discuss it return.



It has been over a year since the band put out new music and is the first time it presents itself as a five-member act.



The LP is titled “I Never Die” and the group wanted to show spirit and determination, said leader Soyeon. It focuses on speaking out against prejudices, exuding confidence that “I’m just me,” added Minnie.



Main track “Tomboy” best embodies the concept through straightforward lyrics. Soyeon participated in writing both the lyrics and melody for the song.



The band’s fourth EP “I Burn” from last year topped iTunes top albums chart in 52 regions as well as all major charts at home.



But this time the bandmates are channeling their energy into leaving a strong impression on their fans again, said Yuqi.



Sakura, Chaewon to form group under Hybe



(Credit: Source Music)



Miyawaki Sakura and Kim Chaewon, formerly of disbanded Iz*One, signed with Source Music, a management firm under Hybe.



The company announced Monday that the two will form the first female band launched through a joint effort between the two companies.



Miyawaki has been a member of Japanese girl group HKT48 since 2011 and debuted in Korea as Iz*One through a survival audition program along with Kim in 2018.



There has been speculation since the disbandment that they will join Source Music but there has been no response from the company.



Miyawaki wrote on her Instagram on Monday that she has gained a lot through the winter, just like cherry trees bear through the cold before becoming a full bloom in spring.



Kim also posted and asked fans to keep their expectations high adding that she has been working hard to improve.



Winner’s Kang Seungyoon drops solo single



(Credit: YG Entertainment)



Kang Seungyoon of Winner put out a new solo song “Born To Love You” on Monday.



“I’ve tried a new style that is different from the songs I published so far,” he said adding that he will show another charm that has been hidden.



He is happy that he could surprise fans with the song before the band makes a comeback with all members. He has been busy showing a range of different sides for sure, but fans would love him most when he makes music, he said laughing.



He has been writing many songs but this time he focused on being a vocalist.



“I thought of (the song) as a short film or a drama since it is a story about breaking up with a longtime partner,” explained Kang, and approached the song more like an actor. He also wanted to see the full spectrum of his voice.



As for the band’s upcoming concert, he only said that there will be never-seen-before performances.



“The rest I hope you come and see for yourself,” said the musician.



Blackpink’s Lisa tops 400m streams with “Money”



(Credit: YG Entertainment)