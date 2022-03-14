Booyoung Group donates W500m, 300 housing units to wildfire victims

The Booyoung Group headquarters in Jung-gu, Seoul (Booyoung Group)
South Korea’s construction giant Booyoung Group said Monday it will donate 500 million won ($403,000) to victims of the recent wildfires that ravaged the east coast, as well as 300 flats to shelter those who lost homes to the fire.
The donation fund will be delivered through the Korea Disaster Relief Association, a non-profit organization that serves victims of domestic natural disasters.
As for the flats, Booyoung plans to secure 300 housing units from its own apartment complexes in the area, consisting of 70 in Gangneung and 230 in Donghae. It is in close consultations with local governments there to identify the victims’ needs and offer them shelter as soon as possible.
“Our hearts go to those devastated by the recent wildfire. We hope to be of some help to victims as they try to put their lives back together.” said a Booyoung official.
By Ahn Ju-hee (dianahn@heraldcorp.com
)