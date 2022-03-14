Will Lee Myung-bak be pardoned?

President Moon Jae-in (left) and President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol (Yonhap)
Many eyes are watching to see whether former President Lee Myung-bak will be granted a special pardon before the end of the Moon Jae-in administration, as President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol is expected to demand Lee’s pardon.
Moon and Yoon are expected to meet at Cheong Wa Dae early next week, and the issue of special amnesty for politicians, including Lee, are likely to be discussed at the meeting.
Yoon is in favor of ex-president Lee‘s pardon. Earlier, he said Lee should be released quickly, referring him as an “old“ man who was once elected president with the support of many people and carried out a major role. “When thinking about national unity, (Lee’s pardon) is the right (move) for future-oriented politics,” Yoon has said.
Cheong Wa Dae, however, has been negative on pardoning Lee.
When former President Park Geun-hye was pardoned last year, the presidential office excluded Lee on grounds that he hadn‘t served a sufficient portion of his term and low public support for the move.
Moon should, however, consider various factors. There may be a political burden for Moon if he ends his term without pardoning the former president, according to an official of the ruling party.
If Moon accepts Yoon’s request, there is a possibility that he will grant a pardon to Lee on Buddha’s Birthday on May 9, a day before the end of his term.
The pardon for Lee can take place in a similar way as done for former presidents Chun Doo-hwan and Roh Tae-woo, which took place during a regime change, industry watchers said.
On Dec. 20, 1997, two days after the 15th presidential election, then President-elect Kim Dae-jung met with then President Kim Young-sam, proposing amnesty for the two former presidents. President Kim accepted it later.
This time, according to the amnesty law amended in 2007, the amnesty review committee must go through a deliberation and resolution before a decision is made by the president. However, since four out of nine judges on the review committee belong to the Ministry of Justice and the prosecution, a pardon will eventually be decided according to President Moon‘s will.
Apart from Lee’s pardon, former Finance Minister Choi Kyung-hwan, who is imprisoned for accepting a bribe from the National Intelligence Service during the Park Geun-hye administration, will be released on parole on Thursday. Samsung senior executives Choi Ji-sung and Jang Choong-ki, who are imprisoned for being involved in a state affairs manipulation case, will also be released on parole the same day.
Choi was arrested and indicted in January 2018 on charges of receiving 100 million won ($80,600) in special expenses from the NIS in 2014 while serving as the minister. In July 2019, the Supreme Court confirmed a five year prison term for the former minister. Choi Ji-sung and Jang Choong-ki were sentenced to two and a half years in prison last year for bribing former President Park and her close friend Choi Soon-sil.
By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com
)