Not just to read, but to experience: National Library’s bold transformation

A wall projection display for Hwang Sun-won’s short story “The Cloudburst” (1952) (NLK)

The National Library of Korea, located in Seocho-gu, southern Seoul, announced the opening of an immersive literature content hall experience, Jisikui Gil, which means “Path to Knowledge” on Monday.



This follows last year’s Culture Ministry initiative project, Shilgam Seojae, which successfully transformed a few of South Korea’s ancient writings and archived documents stored in the library into interactive contents using multidimensional technologies. This year’s project focuses on modern and contemporary Korean literature.



The Jisikui Gil consists of two main sections: Writer’s Notes and a Smart Lounge.



The first section presents four of the most-beloved Korean contemporary literary classics chosen by readers across time. Kim So-wol’s poem, “Azaleas“ (1925), Yun Dong-ju’s poem, “Night of Counting the Stars” (1941), Lee Hyo-seok’s short story “When Buckwheat Flowers Bloom” (1936), and Hwang Sun-won’s short story “The Cloudburst” (1952).



Bringing the settings and themes of each work as a backdrop, projections of relevant texts, music and digital paintings flow through the wall display. The whole experience within the hall makes visitors feel as if they are inside some memorable scenes of the writers’ works.



A wall projection display for Kim So-wol‘s poem, “Azaleas” (1925) (NLK)

The Smart Lounge, featuring AI-based literature curated content (NLK)