Seoul Fashion Week to make YouTube fashion vertical debut

Promotional image of the 2022 fall-winter Seoul Fashion Week, featuring its global ambassador Lee Jung-jae (Seoul Metropolitan Government)
The upcoming 2022 fall-winter Seoul Fashion Week, Korea’s largest fashion event, will be introduced through YouTube’s official fashion and beauty channel for the first time, according to the show’s organizer, the Seoul Metropolitan Government on Monday.
The channel has shed light on four fashion weeks -- Paris, Milan, New York and London -- uploading related content for viewers around the world. Seoul Fashion Week will become the first Asian fashion week to be introduced through the global streaming platform’s vertical.
YouTube Fashion & Beauty is an aggregate channel that features videos of international runways, fashion shows’ backstage, insights on hair and makeup from the fashion world and celebrities, along with clips of designers, models and red carpets. It has about 1.5 million subscribers so far.
Amid growing interest in Korean fashion content, the Seoul city government decided to cooperate with YouTube. Through the opportunity, the city government looks to enhance the fashion event’s position to one of the top five fashion weeks.
Through the partnership, various collaborative content related to the Seoul fashion event will be uploaded on the channel. Reviews on products by the fashion week-featured designers will be also shared as part of promotions.
“Followed by New York, London, Milan and Paris collections, we’ll put effort to build a bridge between Korea’s rising fashion designers, and fashion and beauty industries out there to communicate and inspire each other,” Derek Blasberg, director of YouTube Fashion and Beauty said.
Seoul Fashion Week is held every March and October, along with a biannual series of global fashion weeks. The 2022 F/W Seoul Fashion Week will be held March 18-23 in an online-offline hybrid format. It will mark the first time in three years the fashion show will take place offline amid the lingering COVID-19 pandemic.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com
