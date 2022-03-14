Popular Korean content remade into films, TV series globally

A scene from the French Netflix film “Restless” directed by Regis Blondeau (Netflix)

A lieutenant’s life is turned upside down after accidentally killing a man. He desperately hides all the pieces of evidence, including the dead man’s body. Just when he thinks he has succeeded, he receives threats from a mysterious witness.



This is the plot of a recent hit French film on Netflix, “Restless,” directed by Regis Blondeau. Released on Feb. 28, the film immediately became popular globally with its fresh and tight plot, topping the streaming service platform’s non-English movie chart for the Feb. 28 to March 6 period.



Many Korean movie lovers found the plot of this film familiar, as it is a remake of the Korean action thriller “A Hard Day” directed by Kim Seong-hoon, which came out in 2014 and garnered an audience of around 3.45 million here.



Kim’s movie was especially popular in the remake market, as “Restless” is its third remake. It was remade in the Philippines under the same title, and also in China as “Peace Breaker.”



Local film industry insiders see that it is likely to see more cases like this, where recognized Korean content turns into another successful work after being remade. This is especially the case since Korean content is constantly gaining popularity among global buyers.



Last year, Korean movie remake rights sold overseas reached 2.38 billion won ($1.91 million), the highest figure in five years.



Cable channel tvN’s 2016 hit drama series “Signal” is considered as a candidate for the next overseas hit remake. The Japanese remake movie of the Korean drama will hit local theaters in March.



The original drama is written by Korean star screenwriter Kim Eun-hee and centered around investigators from the past and future who communicate via a special walkie-talkie to solve crimes. The walkie-talkie transports its users to past crime scenes and offers information crucial to solving the case in the present time.



A scene from the Korean film “A Hard Day” directed by Kim Seong-hoon (Showbox)