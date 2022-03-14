Seventeen's The 8 to drop individual Chinese single

This photo provided by Pledis Entertainment on Saturday, shows a promotional poster for "Hai Cheng," an individual Chinese single set to be released by Seventeen's The 8 on March 18. (Yonhap)

The 8, a member of K-pop boy group Seventeen, will release his fourth individual single sung in Chinese this week, his agency said Monday.

The single, "Hai Cheng," will hit online music services across the world at 11 a.m. Friday, Pledis Entertainment said.

It marks the first individual song from the member in about 11 months, after he dropped "Side By Side" in April last year.

The title "Hai Cheng" was named after Haicheng, the singer's hometown in China's central Liaoning province, according to the agency. (Yonhap)