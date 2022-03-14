KBO clubs to organize farewell tour for retiring slugger Lee Dae-ho

The South Korean baseball league announced Monday its 10 clubs will jointly organize a farewell tour for the retiring star Lee Dae-ho this season.

The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) said it wanted to celebrate Lee's accomplishments over the past two decades in the top league and in international competitions for the national team.

Lee, who will turn 40 in June, will become the second player to be so celebrated in his final season. In 2017, Lee Seung-yuop went on a farewell tour around the league in his last season with the Samsung Lions.

The 2022 regular season starts on April 2.

Lee Dae-ho has spent his entire KBO career with his hometown club, Lotte Giants in Busan, some 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul. He made his debut in 2001 but didn't become an everyday player until 2004.

Lee enjoyed his first 20-homer season that year and then captured the first of his two Triple Crowns in 2006 as the KBO leader in home runs, RBIs and batting average. (Yonhap)