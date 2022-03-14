 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

Govt. to begin vaccinating children aged 5-11 against COVID-19 in late March

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 14, 2022 - 09:21       Updated : Mar 14, 2022 - 09:46
Health care worker takes a nasopharyngeal sample from a person at a testing center outside Seoul Station on Feb. 24. (Yonhap)
Health care worker takes a nasopharyngeal sample from a person at a testing center outside Seoul Station on Feb. 24. (Yonhap)

The government will begin vaccinating children aged 5-11 against COVID-19 late this month, Interior Minister Jeon Hae-cheol said Monday.

The safety of COVID-19 vaccines for children has been sufficiently proven abroad while COVID-19 patients aged 11 or under have surpassed 15 percent of all cases in the country, Jeon said during a COVID-19 response meeting.

"The government will carry out vaccination for young children aged between 5-11, who have been excluded from inoculation, from late March," he said.

Vaccination for the age group will begin on March 31 at 1,200 clinics nationwide, with reservations available starting on March 24, the minister added.

The government approved the use of Pfizer Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccine for the age group last month ahead of the reopening of schools for the new spring semester in early March.

On Monday, the government will also begin administering a third vaccine booster shot for teenagers aged 12-17 who completed their two-dose vaccination at least three months ago, Jeon said.

The omicron wave is expected to enter its "peak period" this week, the minister said.

"The daily average of seriously ill COVID-19 patients reached 1,032 last week, jumping 35.7 percent from the previous week, but the hospital bed occupancy rate for them remained at around 66.8 percent," he noted.

Jeon also said the government will retain the current antivirus management system for high-risk people while revising the testing and confirming systems according to reality. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114